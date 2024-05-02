Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 55 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.06 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.71.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

