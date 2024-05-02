Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

