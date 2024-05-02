New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $273.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.92 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

