Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 292,710 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $148,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.36 and a 200 day moving average of $302.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

