Zhang Financial LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 1,267,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,004. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

