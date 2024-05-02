McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.0 %

SNY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 2,080,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

