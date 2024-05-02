Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 1,308,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

