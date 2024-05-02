McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 93 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,745,000 after buying an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $338.82. 43,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.10. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

