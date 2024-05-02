iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,399,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 1,245,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,349. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

