Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 477,432 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Shell worth $1,504,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Performance
Shell stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 2,710,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.