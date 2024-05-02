Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 477,432 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Shell worth $1,504,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 2,710,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

