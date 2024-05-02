Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

