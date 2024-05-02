Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

