Searle & CO. Acquires 78,726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,726 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.2% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,452,000 after buying an additional 1,616,417 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.