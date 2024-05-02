One Day In July LLC Sells 283 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

