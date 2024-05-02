Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 364,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,821. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

