New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 118,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

