Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $72,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 136,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,646. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.