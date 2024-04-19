Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,467. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

