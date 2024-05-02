Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 168,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

