Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

