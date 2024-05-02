Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

