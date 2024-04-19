Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $221.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

