Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 407,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $397.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.