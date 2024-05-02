Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

