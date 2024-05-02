Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,446,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,886,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $206.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

