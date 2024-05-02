MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.