MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.