Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

