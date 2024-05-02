ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

