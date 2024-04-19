Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.45. 1,312,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,466. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

