Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

IYR opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

