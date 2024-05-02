Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,818 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE FCX opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

