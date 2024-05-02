Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.10% of Amplify Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,209 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

AMPY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The company had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

