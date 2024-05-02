Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Unilever by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

