Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $354.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

