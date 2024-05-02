Intrust Bank NA Purchases New Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.