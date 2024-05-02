Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ POWL traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.00. 47,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,098. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $197.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

