Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Grows By 6.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in BeiGene by 91.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.8% in the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.13.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

