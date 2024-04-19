BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 49,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $99.97.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

