Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after buying an additional 250,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

