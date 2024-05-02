FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 368,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.01. 1,074,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $387.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.97.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.