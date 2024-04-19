Zhang Financial LLC Buys 318,312 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,312 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 674,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,604. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

