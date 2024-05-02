ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

