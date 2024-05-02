American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $34.00 on Thursday. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $308.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.68.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

