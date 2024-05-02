West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues Earnings Results

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%.
West Japan Railway Price Performance
West Japan Railway stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.32. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Japan Railway
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- Stock Average Calculator
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.