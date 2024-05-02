West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues Earnings Results

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

West Japan Railway stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.32. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

