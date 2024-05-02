Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Mission Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

