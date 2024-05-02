Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases By 7.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $16,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

