Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

