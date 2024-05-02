Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on May 31st

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 78.65 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.50 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.33.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

