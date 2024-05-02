Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 33.59%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.88.
About Luckin Coffee
