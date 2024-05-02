Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

